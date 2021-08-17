Bachelor in Paradise Sets a Record With Six Couples Hooking Up Including Grocery Store Joe

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Returns, Watch Exclusive Peek

The Bachelor in Paradise season seven premiere was knocking on heaven's door with a record-breaking number of hookups.

Airing on Monday, Aug. 16, the ABC dating series' first new episode since 2019 featured plenty of fledgling couples. In fact, longtime bartender Wells Adams told guest host David Spade that the episode featured the "most amount of make-out sessions we've had on day one in the history of the show."

For those keeping track, a whopping six couples locked lips during the hot-and-heavy introduction to the new season. Perhaps the most dramatic kiss involved Grocery Store Joe, who was eliminated on the very first episode of Becca Kufrin's The Bachelorette season back in 2018 before sparking up a now-over romance with Kendall on Bachelor in Paradise season five.

After he expressed his initial interest in Serena P., Joe was seen moping on the beach with a towel over his head following his apparent fear that any move he made would follow in the footsteps of his previous doomed relationship. Ultimately, he and Serena kissed and seemed to be developing feelings, despite her apparent surprise that he's 12 years her senior.