Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls How a Pillow "Saved" Him During Intimate Scene With Jennifer Aniston

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on Bathing Debate

Jake Gyllenhaal is putting a spotlight on the not-so-sexy side of filming love scenes. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Guilty actor candidly shared the anticlimactic details about his sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston on the 2002 romantic drama The Good Girl.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Howard Stern told Jake that it must have been "torture" for him to film intimate scenes with the Friends alum. The actor's response? "Oh, yeah," he facetiously replied. "It was torture. Yes, yes it was."

Jokes aside, the Nightcrawler star explained that filming some of those intimate moments isn't as steamy as it looks in the movies.

"Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it," the A-lister shared. "That doesn't turn me on, so most of the time it's oddly mechanical. It's a dance—you're choreographed for a camera."