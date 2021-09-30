Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on Bathing Debate

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu have walked their first red carpet together as their relationship continues to thrive.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the pair was photographed at Lincoln Center for the New York City premiere of the film The Last Daughter, which counts Jake's older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal as director, writer and producer.

Jake and Jeanne, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2018 during a Paris outing, were joined on the red carpet by Maggie, 43, and husband Peter Sarsgaard. Jake wore a Bottega Veneta, while Jeanne dazzled in a cream-colored dress.

The star of Netflix's The Guilty, 40, and the 25-year-old French model aren't frequently spotted together in public. Back in May, the couple was photographed walking hand-in-hand in NYC, and before that, images were taken in June 2020 of the twosome picking up a takeout food order in Los Angeles.

Jake supported Maggie and The Lost Daughter by joining her in Italy for the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. During his stay, the actor posted a humorous video showing his encounter with a fan dressed as his Spider-Man: Far From Home character, Mysterio.