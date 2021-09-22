Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Scroll on for the full list of movies, shows and specials coming to Netflix next month, including You, Titanic and Diana: The Musical.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 22, 2021 5:26 PMTags
Watch: "You" Season 3 Trailer Shows Penn Badgley's New Obsession

Ready for some spooktacular news? 

Netflix just released its list of all the movies and shows coming to its platform this October. 

So what can fans expect? In terms of series, there's the return of You with season three. Fans can begin binge-watching the Penn Badgley series starting Oct. 15, and if you can't wait until then, you can check out the chilling trailer here. The streaming service is debuting Gwyneth Paltrow's Sex, Love & Goop on Oct. 21, and Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay's Colin in Black & White on Oct. 29. 

As for new films hitting the streaming service, viewers can catch Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty on Oct. 1 and Megan Fox's Night Teeth on Oct. 20. There will also be a special sneak peek at Broadway's Diana: The Musical, about the late Princess Diana, on Oct. 1.

But that's not all. There will also be some classic film and TV series appearing on Netflix for the very first time, including Titanic, Tommy Boy, Seinfeld and Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

To see the full list, scroll on.

Netflix

Series:

Oct. 1
Maid
Paik's Spirit 

Oct. 4
On My Block: Season 4 

Oct. 6
Baking Impossible
Love Is Blind: Brazil
The Five Juanas

Oct. 7
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Billion Dollar Code

Oct. 8
Family Business: Season 3
Pretty Smart

Oct. 11
The King's Affection

Oct. 13
Reflection of You

Oct. 14
Another Life: Season 2 

Oct. 15
Little Things: Season 4
You: Season 3
My Name

Oct. 21
Sex, Love & Goop
Insiders
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam 

Oct. 22
Adventure Beast
Inside Job
Locke & Key: Season 2
More than Blue: The Series 

Oct. 26
Sex: Unzipped 

Oct. 27
Sintonia: Season 2

Oct. 28
Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 3 

Oct. 29
Colin in Black and White
Mythomaniac: Season 2
The Time It Takes

Coming Soon
Call My Agent: Bollywood

Netflix

Films

Oct. 1
Forever Rich
The Guilty
Swallow

Oct. 3
Upcoming Summer

Oct. 5
Escape the Undertaker

Oct. 6
There's Someone Inside Your House

Oct. 8
Grudge/Kin
​​LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister

Oct. 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt 

Oct. 14
One Night in Paris

Oct. 15
The Trip
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us

Oct. 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

Oct. 20
Night Teeth
Stuck Together

Oct. 22
Little Big Mouth

Oct. 27
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 

Oct. 29
Army of Thieves
Dear Mother

Docs

Oct. 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Oct. 6
Bad Sport

Oct. 12
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Oct. 20
Found

Oct. 21
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary 

Oct. 22
Roaring Twenties

Oct. 28
The Motive

Special

Oct. 1
Diana: The Musical

Anime

Oct. 1
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by the Light

Oct. 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3

Oct. 7
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2

Oct. 9
Blue Period 

Oct. 12
Bright: Samurai Soul 

Oct. 21
Komi Can't Communicate 

Kids and Family 

Oct. 1
Scaredy Cats 

Oct. 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle 

Oct. 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

Oct. 12
Mighty Express: Season 5

Oct. 15
Karma's World
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

Oct. 16
Misfit: The Series 

Oct. 20
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 

Oct. 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 

Oct. 22
Maya and the Three

20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

And More 

Oct. 1
A Knight's Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
Desperado
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
Jet Li's Fearless
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It...
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids 1-3
Step Brothers
The Cave
The Devil Inside
The Duff
The Holiday
The Karate Kid
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac 

Oct. 6
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

Oct. 9
Insidious: Chapter 2

Oct. 11
Shameless: Season 11
Going in Style

Oct. 13
Violet Evergarden the Movie

Oct. 14
In the Dark: Season 3

Oct. 15
Cocomelon: Season 4
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 

Oct. 16
​​Victoria & Abdul 

Oct. 22
Dynasty: Season 4

Oct. 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks 

Oct. 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 

Oct. 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Oct. 27
Begin Again
Wentworth: Season 8 

Oct. 29
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A 

Coming Soon
A World Without
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea 

