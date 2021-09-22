Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Ready for some spooktacular news?
Netflix just released its list of all the movies and shows coming to its platform this October.
So what can fans expect? In terms of series, there's the return of You with season three. Fans can begin binge-watching the Penn Badgley series starting Oct. 15, and if you can't wait until then, you can check out the chilling trailer here. The streaming service is debuting Gwyneth Paltrow's Sex, Love & Goop on Oct. 21, and Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay's Colin in Black & White on Oct. 29.
As for new films hitting the streaming service, viewers can catch Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty on Oct. 1 and Megan Fox's Night Teeth on Oct. 20. There will also be a special sneak peek at Broadway's Diana: The Musical, about the late Princess Diana, on Oct. 1.
But that's not all. There will also be some classic film and TV series appearing on Netflix for the very first time, including Titanic, Tommy Boy, Seinfeld and Are You Afraid of the Dark?.
To see the full list, scroll on.
Series:
Oct. 1
Maid
Paik's Spirit
Oct. 4
On My Block: Season 4
Oct. 6
Baking Impossible
Love Is Blind: Brazil
The Five Juanas
Oct. 7
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Billion Dollar Code
Oct. 8
Family Business: Season 3
Pretty Smart
Oct. 11
The King's Affection
Oct. 13
Reflection of You
Oct. 14
Another Life: Season 2
Oct. 15
Little Things: Season 4
You: Season 3
My Name
Oct. 21
Sex, Love & Goop
Insiders
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
Oct. 22
Adventure Beast
Inside Job
Locke & Key: Season 2
More than Blue: The Series
Oct. 26
Sex: Unzipped
Oct. 27
Sintonia: Season 2
Oct. 28
Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 3
Oct. 29
Colin in Black and White
Mythomaniac: Season 2
The Time It Takes
Coming Soon
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Films
Oct. 1
Forever Rich
The Guilty
Swallow
Oct. 3
Upcoming Summer
Oct. 5
Escape the Undertaker
Oct. 6
There's Someone Inside Your House
Oct. 8
Grudge/Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Oct. 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Oct. 14
One Night in Paris
Oct. 15
The Trip
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Oct. 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Oct. 20
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Oct. 22
Little Big Mouth
Oct. 27
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Oct. 29
Army of Thieves
Dear Mother
Docs
Oct. 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Oct. 6
Bad Sport
Oct. 12
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Oct. 20
Found
Oct. 21
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary
Oct. 22
Roaring Twenties
Oct. 28
The Motive
Special
Oct. 1
Diana: The Musical
Anime
Oct. 1
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by the Light
Oct. 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Oct. 7
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2
Oct. 9
Blue Period
Oct. 12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Oct. 21
Komi Can't Communicate
Kids and Family
Oct. 1
Scaredy Cats
Oct. 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Oct. 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
Oct. 12
Mighty Express: Season 5
Oct. 15
Karma's World
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
Oct. 16
Misfit: The Series
Oct. 20
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3
Oct. 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Oct. 22
Maya and the Three
And More
Oct. 1
A Knight's Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
Desperado
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
Jet Li's Fearless
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It...
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids 1-3
Step Brothers
The Cave
The Devil Inside
The Duff
The Holiday
The Karate Kid
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Oct. 6
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
Oct. 9
Insidious: Chapter 2
Oct. 11
Shameless: Season 11
Going in Style
Oct. 13
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Oct. 14
In the Dark: Season 3
Oct. 15
Cocomelon: Season 4
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Oct. 16
Victoria & Abdul
Oct. 22
Dynasty: Season 4
Oct. 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Oct. 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Oct. 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Oct. 27
Begin Again
Wentworth: Season 8
Oct. 29
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
Coming Soon
A World Without
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea