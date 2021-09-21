Gwyneth Paltrow Is Giving Love and Sex the goop Treatment at Netflix

Let's talk about sex, baby!
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Netflix released the first teaser for Gwyneth Paltrow's latest goop-centric show, Sex, Love & goop, which premieres Oct. 21. And, as the title indicates, the series takes a closer look at love and sex through the goop lens.
Specifically, Sex, Love & goop follows a group of couples, who turn to experts to learn lessons on how to better their relationships through deeper, you guessed it, sex and intimacy. The actress-turned-lifestyle guru shares with the participants in the first look, "We're having sex. It's a show about sex. We're gonna talk about sex."
Although the sneak peek is rather brief, Paltrow further elaborated in a statement, "Sex, Love & goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners."
As the Oscar winner continued, she highlighted how the series is "a continuation of goop's mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential."
On the lessons taught in the Netflix show, Paltrow noted that they were ones she wished she learned "years ago."
Sex, Love & goop comes almost two years after Paltrow's first Netflix venture, The Goop Lab, which explored a variety of wellness topics.
For a peek at what's to come, watch the new teaser above.
