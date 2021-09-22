Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Pose Topless for Racy, NSFW SKIMS Shoot

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Halloween Horror Nights

Their "baby daddies" would be proud!

Hot off of Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's side-by-side make out session at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 13, the two vixens are stripping down for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS collection. "Cotton has never looked this good," the official SKIMS Instagram teased on Sept. 22, as Megan and Kourtney pose in matching black cotton underwear with a red apple between their teeth.

Jennifer's Body star Megan shared her own favorite pics from the collection, writing, "Kourt, forever isn't long enough Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience." And in those pics, both Megan and Kourtney are topless.

Fruits of the loom indeed, as Kourtney feeds Megan black cherries in another promotional snapshot while the two hot mamas don white bras and panties.