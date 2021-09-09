The Truth About Those Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors

She filed the papers last November, several months after she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum broke up.

Fox and Kelly, who is also an actor and whose real name is Colson Baker, began their romance after meeting on the set of the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Two months later, Fox starred in Kelly's music video "My Bloody Valentine."

And while Megan might not be rocking any new engagement jewels just yet, this past February, Kelly started wearing a different piece of curious jewelry to symbolize his commitment to his real-life "Bloody Valentine": A pendant with a vial that contained a drop of his girlfriend's blood.

In May, Kelly said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Fox had given him the pendant, adding, "She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship. I didn't have a passport either. So she was going out to Bulgaria and so, I was kind of freaking out like, 'Oh, you're gonna leave and I can't even come see you' or whatever."

"I mean, some people give like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever," he continued. "She gave me her DNA."