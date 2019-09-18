Jennifer's Body seemed like a sure thing.

Diablo Cody was hot off an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay following the success of her debut film, Juno. And Megan Fox was hot off a star-making turn in the Transformers franchise. So, the idea of them coming together for a horror-comedy film that allowed a female to be the villain, with a female director, to boot, was what we call in the biz a no-brainer.

And then, ten years ago on September 18, 2009, the thing came out. And, reader, it was not a hit.

Critics were not kind to the film, directed by Karen Kusama, which focused on two best friends, the nerdy Anita, or "Needy" (Amanda Seyfried), and popular Jennifer (Fox) as they find themselves increasingly at odds after an encounter with an indie rock band leaves the cheerleader irrevocably changed, possessed by a demon that craves the flesh of human boys.