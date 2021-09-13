2021 Met Gala

Everything You Need to Know About E!'s Live Coverage
Britney SpearsMTV VMAsMet GalaKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Double-Date With Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly After VMAs

For Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the MTV Video Music Awards were just the appetizer. See the foursome enjoying a post-show date night here.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 13, 2021 5:24 PMTags
AwardsMegan FoxTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianCouplesCelebritiesMTV VMAsMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox Says Boyfriend MGK Has "Elevated" Her Style

After the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, it was time for a double date night with their "future baby daddies."

We're of course talking about two of music's hottest couples, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The two pairs, who stepped out in Brooklyn on Sept. 12 to attend the award show, dominated headlines with their red-carpet style and the men's finale performance of MGK's new single "papercuts," for which the Blink-182 rocker accompanied him on the drums. 

As for their ladies, Fox and Kardashian had the honor of introducing the performance. "New York," Fox addressed the crowd, "I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker."

The night didn't end there for the two couples, and first an outfit change was in order. The stars swapped their show outfits for equally fashionable after-party looks, including head-to-toe purple for the "Bloody Valentine" singer and a shimmering champagne minidress for Fox. 

photos
Riskiest Looks From the 2021 MTV VMAs

Kardashian opted for leather pants and a floral top to continue their night out while Barker kept his style comfortable and casual in a cutoff T-shirt, jeans and a beanie hat. 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Dressed and ready to go, the four headed to Cipriani in New York City, where they were spotted at a table together.  

Trending Stories

1

Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out by "Take a Shower" Chants on Live TV

2

Megan Fox Turns Heads in See-Through Look at 2021 MTV VMAs

3

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

After an evening like theirs, we bet there was plenty to talk about. After all, Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor appeared to get into a brief scuffle on the red carpet.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

But the happier news of the night for MGK is that he won his second MTV Moonman: Best Alternative for his 2020 hit, "my ex's best friend."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out by "Take a Shower" Chants on Live TV

2

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles

3

Megan Fox Turns Heads in See-Through Look at 2021 MTV VMAs

4

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 17, Returns to Runway and Mom Is So Happy

5

Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott After His VMAs Shout-Out to Stormi