You Won't Believe the Game Josh O'Connor Plays at Award Shows—and Who He's Played Against

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

You'll bow down to Josh O'Connor after hearing his award show tradition.

The 31-year-old actor spilled the tea to E! News while walking the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

"There is a game that I play sometimes at these events," O'Connor, dressed in a Loewe suit, told Karamo, "which is who can play rock, paper, scissors with the most famous person in the room."

The Crown star and his pals have faced off against some A-lister competitors, too. As he said, "I once lost to a friend who managed to play rock, paper, scissors with Beyoncé." One time, O'Connor even got to square off against Salma Hayek.

Of course, this isn't the only competition of the night. There are also the awards. O'Connor is in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the Netflix drama The Crown. He's in good company, too. Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors, Perry Mason's Matthew Rhys, Pose's Billy Porter and This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown are all up for the honor, as well.