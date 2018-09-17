The Americans star Matthew Rhys is going out with a bang—and an Emmy. Rhys won his first Emmy for playing Philip Jennings in the final season of the acclaimed FX spy drama.

This was his fourth Emmy nomination (three for The Americans, one for guesting on Girls). He was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 2017.

Rhys was nominated with This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, Jason Bateman for Ozark, and Westworld's Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

"Parts like these come along so rarely," he said. "I will forever be in your doubt," he told series creator Joe Weisberg.