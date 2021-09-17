Here's How Rachael Kirkconnell Helps Matt James Recover After Dancing With the Stars Training

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Spritz Society

While Matt "can't replicate or emulate" Kaitlyn and Hannah's victories, he credited his DWTS partner for his progress thus far, ahead of the season premiere on Monday, Sept. 20.

"She's going to make me look way better than I am at dancing so I'm just going to continue to lean on her and have as much fun as possible," he stated. "If you do all the work necessary to prepare, then whatever happens, happens. I'm not nervous to mess up, it's like I'm going to let my partner down because I know how much they sacrificed to be here and with all the accolades that Kaitlyn and Hannah have set the bar very high. I just want to do well."

Matt continued, "I'm putting in after hours just to make sure I'm competitive." To ease any nerves before performing, he plans on listening to Lauryn Hill and J. Cole songs to get "some serenity."

So, with an all-star lineup of fellow contestants, who does Matt view as his biggest competitor? "Melora [Hardin], hands down," he dished. "I've got my eye on her."

Dancing With the Stars season 30 premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.