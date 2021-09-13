Matt James Apologizes to Rachael Kirkconnell for His TV "Mistake"

Matt James is apologizing to Rachael Kirkconnell for getting a bit carried away during his free time.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, the former star of The Bachelor posted footage to his Instagram Story that showed him sharing an apparent regret regarding how he's spent his downtime while his girlfriend is enjoying New York Fashion Week festivities on the East Coast.
"I'm sorry @rachaelkirkconnell," he wrote on his post. In the video, he explained, "I told Rachael I was gonna wait and start Mare of Easttown till she got out here. And then I made the mistake—I was all, 'Oh, I'm just gonna watch 15 minutes, I'm just gonna watch 30 minutes,' last night."
He continued about the Emmy-nominated HBO series that stars Kate Winslet, "And I went to bed at 5 a.m. I watched the entire show. And I can say that I had no idea—I had zero idea—it was gonna be who it was. I've never been that unsure of who I thought was gonna be the person. But now I need a new show."
Rachael, who fell in love with Matt during his season of The Bachelor that aired earlier this year, has yet to respond publicly to his message. However, it's likely that she had other things on her mind, as she posted a pic to her Instagram around the same time that showed her heading to a glamorous NYC event.
"me: 'pulling up!' also me: still haven't left," Rachael captioned her carousel of images.
Matt and Rachael have previously made it clear they enjoy teasing each other. A few days ago, Matt responded after his girlfriend appeared to mock his dance moves ahead of his upcoming Dancing With the Stars season 30 debut.
Earlier this year, the pair rekindled their romance after initially taking a brief break in light of controversy surrounding resurfaced pics of her attending an Antebellum plantation-themed party.