Matt James Apologizes to Rachael Kirkconnell for His TV "Mistake"

Matt James is apologizing to Rachael Kirkconnell for getting a bit carried away during his free time.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the former star of The Bachelor posted footage to his Instagram Story that showed him sharing an apparent regret regarding how he's spent his downtime while his girlfriend is enjoying New York Fashion Week festivities on the East Coast.

"I'm sorry @rachaelkirkconnell," he wrote on his post. In the video, he explained, "I told Rachael I was gonna wait and start Mare of Easttown till she got out here. And then I made the mistake—I was all, 'Oh, I'm just gonna watch 15 minutes, I'm just gonna watch 30 minutes,' last night."

He continued about the Emmy-nominated HBO series that stars Kate Winslet, "And I went to bed at 5 a.m. I watched the entire show. And I can say that I had no idea—I had zero idea—it was gonna be who it was. I've never been that unsure of who I thought was gonna be the person. But now I need a new show."