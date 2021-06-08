Can You Spot The Office Easter Egg in This The Bold Type Sneak Peek?

Is that you, Jan Levinson?
On Tuesday, June 8, Freeform released a new sneak peek from the June 9 episode of The Bold Type. And we have a feeling this preview will have fans of The Office excited as it features a perfectly planted Easter egg.
In the new scene, Scarlet magazine editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin) is seen holding a cup of coffee while chatting with journalist Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens). What's so special about this coffee mug? Well, it reads, "Dunder Mifflin."
Of course, Dunder Mifflin was the paper company where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his team worked on the popular NBC comedy. As fans of The Office well know, Melora played Jan, the former Vice President of Northeast Sales that had a relationship with Michael, before she transformed into Jacqueline.
So, clearly The Bold Type felt like paying tribute to her Office character amid its final season. In fact, the show even made sure to have Andrew (Adam Capriolo), Jacqueline's assistant, call out the Easter egg.
"Jacqueline, there you are," he notes at the start of the scene. "I'm so sorry I'm late. Here, I printed out your reviews because I know you prefer it that way."
Before long, Andrew spots the mug and begins feeling mortified. "Oh my god," he states. "Are you drinking company coffee out of an Office mug?"
Although Jacqueline assures Andrew that it's fine—which is not how Jan would react, by the way—Andrew makes it clear that this is not ok. Andrew adds, "I haven't forgotten your soy latte in three years."
Distraught, Andrew walks out of the room, leaving Jacqueline and Jane very confused.
Catch the small Easter egg and the awkwardness for yourself in the sneak peek above.
The Bold Type airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform.
Don't forget, you can find all seasons of The Office on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)