Everything We Know About Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

Dancing With the Stars returns for a 30th season and will mark a long-awaited milestone. Check out what we know about the new season.

By Corinne Heller Sep 04, 2021 10:25 PMTags
TVDancing With The Stars
Watch: Did JoJo Siwa Just Reveal Name of Her Same-Sex "DWTS" Partner?

Let's get ready to rumba again!

Dancing With the Stars returns for a 30th season this fall with a new crop of celebrity contestants. The newest installment of the ABC series is also marking a long-awaited milestone: It marks the first time the U.S. version of the show will feature a same-sex dancing couple. One of the new contestants, JoJo Siwa, has been paired with a female pro dancer. While ABC has not revealed who it is, the Nickelodeon star did recently offer a hint!

The new season of Dancing With the Stars will also feature a recent Olympic gold medalist, a YouTube star seeking to waltz back into fans' good graces after a family controversy and a Real Housewives star.

The ballroom will also have plenty of familiar faces. Tyra Banks is returning as host of the show, while many fan-favorite pro dancers will be part of the cast. Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere on ABC on Sept. 20.

Check out everything we know so far about the new season:

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
And the Pro Dancers Are...

The female pro dancers for season 30 are: Cheryl Burke, Emma SlaterJenna JohnsonLindsay ArnoldSharna BurgessDaniella KaragachWitney Carson and Britt Stewart.

The male pro dancers returning to the ballroom are Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy—who is married to Jenna.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Fab Four

Len GoodmanDerek HoughCarrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will all be back as judges, together for the first time. Derek had taken over Len's longtime role in season 29 as the British star was unable to travel to the United States due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
It's JoJo!

Dance Moms alum and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa will join the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 30....

Instagram
Making History

...and the performer, who introduced the world to girlfriend Kylie Prew in 2021, will be the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on the show.

"When I got the email to be on Dancing With the Stars, I didn't even read the whole email, I just replied yes," JoJo said on E!'s Daily Pop. "And then when I read it, they asked me, they said, 'We want to give JoJo the chance if she wants to do, to dance with a female instead of a male. But if she wants to dance with a male and keep it traditional, we want her to be as comfortable and have the best experience ever,' and immediately I was like, that is so groundbreaking, history, it's never been done before and it needed to be done."

In 2010, the Israeli version of Dancing With the Stars was the first adaptation in the BBC-owned franchise to feature a same-sex couple, a pair of women. Producers on the ABC series had contemplated having a same-sex couple on the show in the U.S. but the idea never came to fruition...until now.

JoJo told E! that her girlfriend joked she shouldn't get too close to the pro dancer paired with her and dropped a hint about the identity of her ballroom partner. "Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky tells me, 'Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus.'"

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Enter Kenya Moore

In August, a source told E! News that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will also compete on Dancing With the Stars season 30.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Suni Lee Is Ready

Also joining the cast of celebrity contestants is Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who won three medals, including one gold, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olivia Jade Giannulli / YouTube
Enter Olivia Jade

The 21-year-old beauty influencer is one of the celebrity contestants for Dancing With the Stars season 30, a source close to her confirmed to E! News on Sept. 1, adding that the YouTuber has no dance experience. The insider also said that the show is one way that she is taking her life into her own hands, learning from past mistakes and challenging herself in new areas.

Olivia has sought to redeem her public image after coming under scrutiny for her mom Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli's role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. The two served time in prison after admitting to giving bribes to get Olivia and her sister Isabella admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they aren't rowers.

ABC/Laretta Houston
Tyra Banks Will Be Back

In March 2021, ABC announced that the supermodel is set to return as host of Dancing With the Stars for season 30. She had replaced longtime emcees Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in season 29.

