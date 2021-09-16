Here’s What Went Down When Shawn Mendes Ran Into Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Met Gala

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello at Met Gala

The award for most awkward Met Gala interaction goes to...

Whatever went down when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello bumped into Hailey and Justin Bieber before they departed for the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13.

The two couples happened to run into each other at a hotel before they left for the big event. Vogue caught the whole thing on camera while filming Shawn and Camila's "Get Ready" video, and it has fans on TikTok feeling "so awkward," especially knowing that Shawn and Hailey attended the Met Gala together in 2018, about five months before she married Justin. (Both Shawn and Hailey have maintained they were just "friends," despite rumors of a fling. At the time, she called him "super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman.")

Here's what goes down onscreen: Camila notices the Biebers first and smiles and waves. She walks over and says, "Hi, how are you? Good to see you!" After hugging Hailey, she hugs Justin and tells him, "How are you? Great performance last night. Killed." So far so good.