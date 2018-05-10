Awkward! Shawn Mendes Calls Hailey Baldwin His "Really Good Friend"

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 10, 2018 10:11 AM

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Looks like Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin aren't dating after all.

After it looked like the two made their couples debut at the 2018 Met Gala, Mendes confirmed he and the model are just pals.

"We're really good friends," he told W magazine in an interview published Tuesday.

Throughout the night of the gala, both Mendes and Baldwin posted photos of them holding each other and enjoying the evening, adding to the suspicion the two were an item. 

Even though they weren't going as a couple, Mendes still wanted Baldwin to have the time of her life.

"It's funny, she's such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I've been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on," he told the magazine. "I'm happy to walk with her—she's amazing."

Shawn Mendes Announces 2019 Global Tour Dates

However, Mendes may still have a secret love interest.

"I wrote a song on the new album confessing my feelings for somebody, which I've never truly done before," he told the magazine, not naming any names. "Everything has been about breakup, or hurt, or whether I've felt it or not. But I never truly wrote a song about somebody confessing the way I felt, which is a terrifying thing to do." 

In fact, the "In My Blood" singer said music is one of the "best ways" a person can confess their feelings for someone.

"If I can actually create the music and sing it, and use that, then I'm gonna do it," he said. "And for me, creating music for people to hear how I truly feel is nice. But I think I want to do the CD thing."

To read Mendes' full interview, check out W magazine.

