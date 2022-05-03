2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Look Is, Of Course, Good As Hell

Lizzo arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a look that fashionistas will surely worship. Keep scrolling to see all your favorite stars on the red carpet.

By Elyse Dupre May 03, 2022 1:32 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsMet GalaCelebritiesLizzo
Watch: 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

All the rumors are true: Lizzo totally slayed her 2022 Met Gala look.

The singer, 34, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in Thom Browne. Of course, she made sure to stop and pose for fresh photos with the bomb lighting while walking the red carpet (see every star's look for this year's Met Ball theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here).

Lizzo's fabulous style should come as no surprise to her fans. Whether she's rocking a tiny purse or sending powerful messages with pieces like her "vote" dress by Christian Siriano, the three-time Grammy winner always brings her A-game.

In fact, Lizzo spoke about how fashion can be a vehicle for change during a 2020 interview for Vogue's "73 Questions."

"I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore," she explained. "Being a big Black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement. And I'm grateful for that. It was annoying at first, but I'm so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for, like, bigger bodies and Black women."

photos
Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

So, how would Lizzo describe her sense of style? When asked this question during a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Truth Hurts" star summed it up in a few words: "I am a bad bitch that takes risks and wears whatever she wants."

John Shearer/Getty Images

And she doesn't need a red carpet to feel good as hell. While she's always down for dressing up for an award show or music video, she also enjoys sharing a selfie in her birthday suit

"I hope that I can post the kinds of materials that I post, showing my body and showing my rolls or whatever. And people are just like, Okay. Beautiful picture. Next. Instead of, like, Oh my gosh, a full-figured body. How strikingly political!" she told The Cut in April 2021. "It don't gotta be all of that! That is where I'm going with body-normative-speak."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Heat Up Met Gala 2022

3

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Keep reading to see all your favorite stars looking good as hell on the red carpet...

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Emma Corrin

In custom Miu Miu with Cartier jewelry

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

In Moschino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
SZA

In Vivienne Westwood

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lena Waithe

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Awkwafina

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rosalia

In Givenchy

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lizzo

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Erykah Badu

In Marni

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lily James

In Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

 In Aquazzura

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Oscar Isaac

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj

In Burberry

John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Moschino

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton

  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Atelier Versace 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cara Delevingne

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

In vintage Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

In Off-White

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala tonight, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

2

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Heat Up Met Gala 2022

3

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

5

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed