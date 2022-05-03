Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Look Is, Of Course, Good As Hell

All the rumors are true: Lizzo totally slayed her 2022 Met Gala look.
The singer, 34, arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in Thom Browne. Of course, she made sure to stop and pose for fresh photos with the bomb lighting while walking the red carpet (see every star's look for this year's Met Ball theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here).
Lizzo's fabulous style should come as no surprise to her fans. Whether she's rocking a tiny purse or sending powerful messages with pieces like her "vote" dress by Christian Siriano, the three-time Grammy winner always brings her A-game.
In fact, Lizzo spoke about how fashion can be a vehicle for change during a 2020 interview for Vogue's "73 Questions."
"I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore," she explained. "Being a big Black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement. And I'm grateful for that. It was annoying at first, but I'm so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for, like, bigger bodies and Black women."
So, how would Lizzo describe her sense of style? When asked this question during a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Truth Hurts" star summed it up in a few words: "I am a bad bitch that takes risks and wears whatever she wants."
And she doesn't need a red carpet to feel good as hell. While she's always down for dressing up for an award show or music video, she also enjoys sharing a selfie in her birthday suit.
"I hope that I can post the kinds of materials that I post, showing my body and showing my rolls or whatever. And people are just like, Okay. Beautiful picture. Next. Instead of, like, Oh my gosh, a full-figured body. How strikingly political!" she told The Cut in April 2021. "It don't gotta be all of that! That is where I'm going with body-normative-speak."
