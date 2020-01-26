breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute

Lizzo is Lookin' Good as Hell on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We won't stop talking about Lizzo's 2020 Grammys red carpet look for days!

The "Good as Hell" singer stepped out on the red carpet for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Los Angeles Staples Center ready to turn heads and leave people speechless. Wearing a strapless white gown, with a subtle thigh slit, the "Jerome" singer's look was fit for a goddess. 

It's no surprise the 31-year-old knows how to work the red carpet. Giving us major Old Hollywood glam vibes, the artist accessorized her Atelier Versace look with a simple yet gorgeous diamond necklace and a white fur shawl. 

And later tonight, we'll see her work the Grammys stage when she gets up there to give us an amazing performance. Not only that, but the "Truth Hurts" singer is also leading the pack with a whopping eight nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

Read

How to Watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and Online

So best believe we might be seeing a lot of her tonight and who knows? Maybe she'll have more than out outfit change to take home her awards.

Lizzo, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lizzo is also nominated in the following categories: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album. 

All in all, this year is turning out to be a huge one for the singer. 

Earlier this month, she was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 NCAAP Image Awards, alongside other icons including Billy PorterAngela BassetRegina King and Tyler Perry. The NCAAP Image Awards will air on BET Networks on Feb. 22. 

And who knows, maybe tonight's the night we'll see Lizzo make her return to Twitter. As fans may recall, the "Jerome" singer announced at the beginning of the year that she would be taking a break from the social media platform after being tired of "too many trolls" trying to put her down. 

Good luck tonight, Lizzo! 

The 2020 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. For a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more on the Grammys!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , Lizzo , Lizzo , Red Carpet , Fashion , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.