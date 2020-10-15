Lizzo Makes Powerful Statement at 2020 Billboard Music Awards: "Refuse to Be Suppressed"

Music's biggest night is officially in full swing!
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards might hit differently this year since some of it is being recorded virtually, but that doesn't mean it's nothing short of spectacular. For one, Kelly Clarkson is already wowing the crowd with her hosting skills (for the third year in a row, might we add!) and her opening number, in which she performed "Higher Love."
Kelly isn't the only one stealing the star-studded show. All eyes were on Lizzo, who won the award for Top Song Sales Artist on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Accepting her award, the star took a moment to encourage people to vote in the upcoming presidential election and to use their voice for good.
"I just want to say, thank you to Billboard, thank you to Atlantic, thank you to team Lizzo," she began. "Thank you to everyone who listens to my music and supported me."
"I just want to say, I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refuse to be suppressed," she continued. "I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed? I just want to say... if you're at home watching this, you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are."
"When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power," Lizzo expressed. "They're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music, protests or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed."
In conclusion, she said, "Thank you so much to Billboard. I love you all. God bless you all."
Lizzo didn't just share a powerful message during her acceptance speech, either. She literally made a fashion statement, as she rocked an asymmetrical design with the word "vote" wrapped all over her dress. Of course, the head-turning piece was a Christian Siriano creation.
