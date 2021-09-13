Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

Sorry, dolls! Kylie Jenner won't be attending the 2021 Met Gala after all.
The beauty mogul, who recently confirmed she's pregnant with baby No. 2, has decided to skip the annual fashion event. "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year," Kylie wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram Story post. "I can't wait to see all the looks."
Prior to jetting back to Los Angeles, the 24-year-old made multiple appearances throughout New York Fashion Week. However, a source tells E! News Stormi Webster's mom had a change of heart about attending the Met Gala.
"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the insider shares. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."
The source adds, "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."
After Kylie and Travis Scott announced their baby news, a separate source close to the E! reality star said Kylie initially planned to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala but things "didn't work out the way she had hoped."
While Kylie won't be attending fashion's biggest night out this year, she does have many fond memories from the Met Gala. In fact, it holds a special place in her and Travis' love story. They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple during 2018's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed Met Gala, and attended together in 2019.
Following their split in the fall of 2019, Kylie and the rapper continued to co-parent their toddler. Then in June, Travis publicly declared his love for Kylie (aka his "wifey") and several sources indicated they were giving their relationship another shot.
With a new addition to their family on the way, our source said "Kylie is so excited and feels grateful they were able to conceive again."
"They want a big family together and love being parents. Kylie is so happy to have Travis by her side during everything."