Everyone Is Hooking Up in Winter House's First Trailer

Bravo's Winter House is finally here! The highly-anticipated series brings together the casts of Summer House and Southern Charm for an explosive winter in Vermont.

Winter is coming!

The highly-anticipated first look at Bravo's Winter House finally dropped today, Sept. 8, and we're already packing our skis to dive in to all this snowy drama. Select cast members from Summer House and Southern Charm, plus their pals, hunker down by the fire during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. And yes, some of these Bravolebrities get burned!

From hot tub hookups to snowy shenanigans, Winter House brings the heat and the chill ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 20. 

Summer House's Kyle Cooke is more than familiar with the Vermont slopes: he grew up skiing in Stowe, and is eager to show his friends around his winter getaway alongside fiancé Amanda Batula as a break from wedding planning and running their liquor brand, Loverboy. "We're doing Vermont baby," Kyle coos in the trailer. 

Newly single Lindsay Hubbard reconnects with an old flame in Vermont, while Paige DeSorbo is ready to take Stowe by storm since she's fully back on the market. Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson are also looking to escape the Big Apple after living through the coronavirus lockdowns in the city.

As for those coming from down South, Craig Conover struggles to stay loyal to his girlfriend back home in a house full of single ladies in snow gear. Co-star Austen Kroll is instead looking to unwind, but may find himself in a love triangle or two with Ciara.

Plus, get ready to meet some new stars who can stir up the pot. 

Paige's pal Julia McGuire is a professional model, and even though she's in a committed relationship, Julia is at the center of a surprising crush and has to figure out if she'll indulge herself in certain advances. She also invites friend Jason Cameron who works hard in the nonprofit sector and plays harder on the weekends. 

More models join the mix: Italian male model Andrea Denver is a playboy with a heart of gold, and Midwestern beauty Gabby Kniery is also brought into the fold by newcomer Julia after the pandemic halted her runway dreams.

"I think I'm in love," Paige gushes after a horse-drawn carriage date with a Heaven-sent Andrea.

"Are we finding love in Vermont?" Ciara later asks Paige, who admits that "Vermont is a crazy place." But, there may be trouble in paradise as no relationship—not even Kyle and Amanda's engagement—is as rocky as them seem. Don't slip on the icy cold shoulders between some of these stars!

In the meantime, grab a cup of hot cocoa and strap in for a wild winter. Check out the teaser trailer above and get the know the full cast below. 

Winter House is produced by Truly Original with Steven WeinstockGlenda HershLauren EskelinJamie JakimoMaggie Langtry and Trish Gold serving as executive producers.  

Winter House premieres Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Bravo
Kyle Cooke

For years, Kyle Cooke has grown up skiing in Vermont and wants to show his friends around the slopes this winter. As their business grows and wedding plans continue, Kyle and his fiancé Amanda retreat to Stowe for a much-needed vacation. 

Bravo
Amanda Batula

With a new date set for fall, Amanda Batula is ready to take a break from wedding planning and her full-time role at Loverboy. Eager to get Kyle on board to relax, Amanda is hopeful this vacation will provide them with more work-life balance in their romance, but finds it's easier said than done.  

Bravo
Paige DeSorbo

After a difficult breakup, Paige DeSorbo bounces back by embracing her inner flirt and can't wait to vacation with her friends. With no intention of settling down soon, Paige invites her childhood friend Julia to join the party and take Stowe by storm.

Bravo
Lindsay Hubbard

Newly single Lindsay Hubbard is ready to mingle. Things get complicated when Lindsay reconnects with an old flame, forcing her to revisit old feelings and come to grips with her desire for companionship.  

Bravo
Craig Conover

Now a successful entrepreneur with a steady relationship, Craig Conover arrives to Stowe ready to spread his southern charm.  Determined to stay loyal to his girlfriend back home, this winter will test Craig's devotion as he parties in a house full of single ladies.    

Bravo
Austen Kroll

An adventurous spirit and young entrepreneur, Austen Kroll comes to Stowe with a lot on his plate. Fresh on the market, Austen is excited to blow off steam with his friends, but quickly finds himself in the middle of some unexpected romantic drama.   

Bravo
Luke Gulbranson

Luke Gulbranson is excited to escape the city hustle and embrace the outdoors. On thin ice after a few rocky relationships, Luke plans to ground himself in nature and hopefully find a likeminded lady.   

Bravo
Ciara Miller

Coming off the frontlines of COVID-19 relief efforts, Ciara Miller is learning to live in the moment. Ciara is looking for a well-deserved, drama-free vacation with her girlfriends, but finds something altogether different. 

Bravo
Julia McGuire

Julia McGuire is a blonde bombshell looking forward to a winter getaway with old friends and new. A professional model, Julia met Paige at a modeling job at just 11 years old. Although Julia is in a committed relationship, she finds herself the target of a surprising crush and must decide how to handle it.   

Bravo
Jason Cameron

Always the life of the party, Jason Cameron knows how to have a good time. Introduced by Julia, this outgoing guy lives by working hard and playing harder. He serves his community in the nonprofit sector and only wants to make his family proud.   

Bravo
Andrea Denver

Andrea Denver is a successful model from Verona, Italy. This charming Casanova is known for his playboy ways and cannot resist American women. Although his instinct is always to play the field, deep down Andrea dreams of one day finding the right girl to marry and bring home to Italy. Only time will tell if he finds the one.  

Bravo
Gabby Kniery

The pandemic may have halted this Midwestern girl's modeling dreams, but Gabby Kniery refused to give up and completely rebuilt her life in the Big Apple. Welcomed to the house by her friend, Julia, Gabby hopes to find a place for herself amongst this wild group.  

