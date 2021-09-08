Everyone Is Hooking Up in Winter House's First Trailer

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

Winter is coming!

The highly-anticipated first look at Bravo's Winter House finally dropped today, Sept. 8, and we're already packing our skis to dive in to all this snowy drama. Select cast members from Summer House and Southern Charm, plus their pals, hunker down by the fire during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. And yes, some of these Bravolebrities get burned!

From hot tub hookups to snowy shenanigans, Winter House brings the heat and the chill ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Summer House's Kyle Cooke is more than familiar with the Vermont slopes: he grew up skiing in Stowe, and is eager to show his friends around his winter getaway alongside fiancé Amanda Batula as a break from wedding planning and running their liquor brand, Loverboy. "We're doing Vermont baby," Kyle coos in the trailer.

Newly single Lindsay Hubbard reconnects with an old flame in Vermont, while Paige DeSorbo is ready to take Stowe by storm since she's fully back on the market. Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson are also looking to escape the Big Apple after living through the coronavirus lockdowns in the city.