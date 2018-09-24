Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Engaged

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 12:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Congratulations to Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula!

After two years of dating, the Summer House stars are engaged! Cooke proposed to Batula with a two and half carat diamond ring.

The Bravo couple shared the exciting relationship news with People on Monday, with Batula telling the outlet, "It's surreal. Aside from how funny and sexy he is, Kyle's my best friend. He's the person I go to for everything. And he forces me to be a better person in different ways by pushing me outside of my comfort zone. Life with him is exciting. And to think he wants to spend the rest our his life with me and I feel the same way, it's just a real happy feeling."

Read

Jax Taylor Plays "Never Have I Ever: Bro Edition" With Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke

Talking about his now-fiancée, Cooke called Batula "the most authentic, genuine person I've ever met."

So have they thought about wedding plans yet?

"We'll probably stay on the East Coast, and it'll probably be in a season other than the summer, because the summer's crazy for us and it gets really hot," Batula told People. "Step one is to hire a wedding planner, map out when we need to do things by, set a date, and then back track from there."

The newly-engaged couple is currently on vacation together in Barcelona, where they've been sharing sweet social media posts.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Engagements , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Talks Ariana Grande, Death Threats and Cazzie David Split in Candid Howard Stern Interview

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas: Romance Rewind

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Plays Ball in Heels Alongside Prince Harry at Coach Core Awards

Josh Dallas on Filming Without Wife Ginnifer Goodwin

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.