Kristen Stewart Holds Hands With Dylan Meyer Before Spencer's Venice Film Festival Premiere

That's amore!
Kristen Stewart's newest film, Spencer, in which she plays the late Princess Diana, is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 3. A day earlier, the 31-year-old Twilight alum was spotted arriving at the Italian city with a special guest: Her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer.
The two were photographed walking together, hand-in-hand. Stewart showcased newly dyed blonde hair and wore a white T-shirt and matching jeans and Converse sneakers. Meyer sported a white T-shirt, black skinny jeans and a navy bomber jacket. Both wore face masks.
Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, have been dating for more than two years but have rarely been seen together in public. In November 2019, months after they sparked romance rumors, the notoriously private actress told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that she was currently in love. When asked if she would propose, Stewart said, "Absolutely," adding, "I can't f--king wait. I want to be sort of, somewhat reasonable about it but I think, like, good things happen fast."
The actress also confirmed to Stern that she told her partner she wants to marry her. "I also have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do...it's pretty undeniable. I'm really impulsive. Like, I don't know when that's going to be."
Stewart said on the radio show that she's known Meyer for six years. "She's been like, living in L.A. alongside my life, somehow, but not ever converging," she said. "The first time I told her I loved her, it was just like, really late. We were in some, like, s--ty bar, her friends were there...they like, walked out and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you.' Like, done."
While Kristen does not have a public social media account, Meyer has paid tribute to the actress on hers. She shared sweet messages to Stewart on the star's birthday on Instagram in 2020 and this past April, when she posted a photo of the two with a dog and wrote, "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."
In 2020, Kristen and Meyer appeared together in a short film shot at the former star's Los Angeles home for Netflix's Homemade movie series, co-created by Pablo Larraín, who directed the former star in Spencer. The movie is set for a wide release on Nov. 5.
