Kristen Stewart is moving on from ex Stella Maxwell.

After what seems like years of dating off-and-on, the model and actress have ultimately decided to split—for the time being, that is. It became apparent that their relationship had once again come to an end, when Kristen was spotted in an intimate embrace with new girlfriend Dylan Meyer on August 16. This took place just weeks after she was seen smooching Stella on a yacht on July 19.

Now, a source tells E! News, "Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan."

According to the insider, the Charlie's Angels star is "focused" on maintaining her bond and "having fun" with Dylan, who is a screenwriter. There is also a natural ease to their relationship, the source says, since they are "on both coasts together," which allows them to see "each other as much as possible."