Margot Robbie Is Almost Unrecognizable as She Becomes a Redhead for Babylon

Margot Robbie is once again tackling a period piece about Hollywood, and this project might just require an even more dramatic transformation than her last.
The 31-year-old performer is part of the star-studded cast for the highly anticipated film Babylon, which is currently in production. On Sunday, Aug. 22, she certainly turned heads when photographed exiting a car at the film's Los Angeles set.
As seen in the below photo, Margot was rocking red hair and a long black robe over a red dress, accompanied by black stiletto heels. She was also snapped sipping a beverage from a straw.
The actress, who earned an Oscar nomination for Bombshell, is part of a top-tier ensemble that also includes Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire, with Tobey marking his first live-action film role since 2014's Pawn Sacrifice. Babylon is written and directed by La La Land's Damien Chazelle and set amid Hollywood's transition from the silent movie era to that of the "talkies."
Margot is playing Clara Bow, a real-life film star from the 1920s and early '30s who appeared in both silent and sound movies, including 1927's Wings, which won the first-ever Oscar for Best Picture. Margot was a late addition to Babylon, as Emma Stone, who nabbed an Oscar for La La Land, was previously attached as Clara but exited due to scheduling conflicts.
This is a return to the Hollywood milieu for Margot following her portrayal of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned co-star Brad his first acting Oscar.
Margot's most recent film is the violent antihero romp The Suicide Squad, which can currently be seen in theaters and on HBO Max and features a reprise of her signature role as Harley Quinn.