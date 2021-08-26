2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Welcome First Baby

Former co-stars-turned-spouses Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have officially expanded their family after welcoming their first child together. Find out their baby girl's name below.

Surprise! Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are parents.

The couple, who co-starred on Revenge, surprised fans on Thursday, Aug. 26 with news that they had welcomed their first child together. "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," VanCamp wrote on Instagram, revealing their baby girl's name. "Our hearts are full."

Although the new mom and dad didn't disclose any further details about their daughter, including when she arrived, VanCamp did post a few photos from her pregnancy, which she managed to keep secret from the public. 

The actress, who has recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as The Resident, got engaged to Bowman in 2017 after acting with him for four seasons on the ABC drama. 

"We got engaged and then two hours later they called to say our show's picked up and it was my birthday," she told E! News at the time, referencing The Resident. "It was like a triple celebration. It was really beautiful. It's crazy. I haven't slept in days."

After playing a couple on TV, they officially tied the knot in real life in the Bahamas in December 2018. "The most perfect day exactly 2 years ago," she wrote in an Instagram tribute to Bowman on their wedding anniversary. "Thank you for the best adventures my love. Happy Anniversary."

The adventure continues as a family of three. See more celebrity babies who arrived this year below!

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Little Mix singer gave birth to her and her boyfriend's first child on Aug. 21.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Brett Young & Taylor Mills

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Rowan Marie Young on July 21. The country singer raved over the baby news, writing on Instagram, "I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don't like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can't wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy."

Instagram
Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald

The former Counting On star announced that she and her husband, Ben Seewald, expanded their family. "Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" Jessa captioned her Instagram, alongside an intimate photo of her holding onto her newborn in the hospital bed.

 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, according to Ewan's 19-year-old daughter, Ester Rose. She shared on Instagram, "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

Jennifer Perkins / @griffithimaging
Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

The Bachelor Nation couple welcomed their twins on Saturday, June 13. "@luyendyktwins are here!" Arie revealed on his Instagram Story. "Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support." 

Shutterstock
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a spokesperson for the couple announced on Sunday, June 6. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m...She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz."

The pair also issued a joint statement as well, writing in part, "We were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Instagram
Tom Welling & Jessica Rose Lee

"Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," Jessica shared on Instagram on June 6, alongside a photo of herself with her hand on her newborn. 

Joe Anglim/Instagram
Sierra Dawn & Joe Anglim

The Survivor alums welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. "Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed," Sierra shared on Instagram. "Thanks for choosing us baby girl."

Asha Bailey Photography / @ashabaileyphotography
Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis

The Teen Mom star shared the sweet news that her baby boy, Ace Terrel Davis, is officially here! The MTV star welcomed her first child with fiancé Zach Davis, however, she's already the proud mom to 4-year-old Ryder, who she shares with her ex, Cory Wharton.

Instagram
Dani Soares

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced the arrival of her baby girl, writing on Instagram, "She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support. Will post more once mummy had some rest."

 

Instagram
Natti Natasha & Raphy Pina

The singer's rep confirmed the baby news with a sweet Instagram post. "Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, announce the birth of their first daughter," a statement read. "Born in the South Miami hospital in Miami, their daughter is in perfect health and her parents are ecstatic and grateful for her long-awaited arrival. They are also thankful for all the kindness and affection they have received throughout the entire process."

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

On May 18, the iconic supermodel announced on Instagram that she has welcomed her first child, sharing a pic of her holding her baby's feet. She wrote, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell wrote on her own Instagram page, "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Christine Quinn & Christian Richards

The Selling Sunset star gave birth to her and her husband's first child, son Christian Georges Dumontet, on May 15.

Jena Fumes/Instagram
Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes

The singer and influencer welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 8.

Instagram / Sadie Robertson
Sadie Robertson & Christian Huff

The Duck Dynasty star and her husband welcomed their first child, daughter Honey James Huff, on May 11.

Instagram
Alexa & Carlos PenaVega

The couple announced the arrival of daughter Rio on May 10.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Lauren Morelli & Samira Wiley

The Handmaid's Tale star and Orange Is the New Black screenwriter welcomed a baby girl named George Elizabeth on April 11.

Karolina Kurkova/Instagram
Karolína Kurková

The supermodel announced the arrival of her and Archie Drury's third child together. "Welcome LunaGrace," she captioned on Instagram, "our little angel, born on the pink supermoon. We are so in love."

Instagram
Jerry Ferrara & Breanne Racano

"10:28pm on 4/30/2021 our family grew by 1," the Entourage actor shared on Instagram while his baby slept in a DockATot. "My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be."

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
Ellie Goulding & Caspar Jopling

The couple welcomed their first child together, with the proud dad sharing the news on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 1. "Mum and baby both healthy and happy," he wrote. "Extremely grateful."

Instagram
Deena Cortese & Christopher Buckner

The Jersey Shore alum's household just got bigger! "The Buckners are now officially a party of 4," the MTV star shared on Instagram on May 1. "Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long. He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we're bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can't wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!"

Instagram
Scheana Shay & Brock Davies

"My heart is SO FULL," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote on Instagram. "On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz." 

Instagram
Christina Milian & Matt Pokora

The couple welcomed their second child together on April 24. "Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy," the singer and actress shared on Instagram. "Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed."

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Christopher Masterson and Yolanda Masterson

The Malcolm in the Middle alum's wife announced on April 3 that she had given birth to their first child, Chiara Darby Masterson.

Joker / SplashNews.com
Emma Stone & Dave McCary

On March 29, E! News confirmed the Oscar winner gave birth to the couple's first child together, a baby girl. 

Instagram / Paige Muniz
Frankie Muniz & Paige Muniz

The Malcolm in the Middle alum and his wife welcomed their first child, Mauz Mosley Muniz, on March 22.

Instagram
Cassie & Alex Fine

The couple's household just got bigger! Sharing the baby news, the singer wrote on Instagram, "On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!"

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

The Younger star welcomed her second child with Matthew Koma, sharing on March 27, "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty. 3-24-21."

 

H.K.H. Prins Carl Philip
Princess Sofia & Prince Carl Philip

In March, the Swedish royals welcomed son Prins Julian

Instagram
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell

The daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin gave birth to a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25. 

