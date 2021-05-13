Sadie Robertson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Christian Huff

Watch : "Duck Dynasty" Star Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant

Sadie Robertson is a mom!

The 23-year-old Duck Dynasty star gave birth to her and husband Christian Huff's first child, a baby girl named Honey James Huff on Tuesday, May 11. On Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos of their baby girl, writing, "we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey. the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21."

Sadie and Christian, 22, have been married since November 2019. They announced on social media last October that she was pregnant with their first child. Weeks later, she revealed on Instagram that she recently spent time in the hospital after becoming "very sick" with the coronavirus.

"I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild," she wrote. "I've definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I'm no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered."