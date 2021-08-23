Beanie Feldstein Reveals How She'd React If She Were in Monica Lewinsky's Shoes

Watch : Beanie Feldstein Reveals How She'd React in Monica Lewinsky's Shoes

Beanie Feldstein understands Monica Lewinsky unlike anyone else, because she had a great teacher: Monica Lewinsky.

Season three of American Crime Story stars the 28-year-old actress as the former White House intern-turned-activist, who happens to also be a producer for this installment. The highly anticipated season, which premieres Sept. 7 on FX, unpacks the affair between former President Bill Clinton and his 22-year-old intern, Lewinsky.

In her cover story interview for W Magazine, Feldstein revealed that she fully understands how Lewinsky found herself at the center of this political controversy. "My task is to be Monica's bodyguard—to put my body in front of hers," she told the publication. "It's my job to portray her pain, because I feel so much for her."

Feldstein highlighted the similarities between herself and Lewinsky—who was recruited to be a co-producer by Ryan Murphy—calling them both "Jewish girls from L.A. who listen to show tunes on the treadmill." Nonetheless, she made it clear that she wasn't in her "comfort place" while portraying the public figure.