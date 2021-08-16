Lea Michele Shows Support for Beanie Feldstein After She Lands Her Dream Role in Funny Girl

Lea Michele is singing Beanie Feldstein's praises!
After the Booksmart actress scored the lead role of Fanny Brice in the upcoming Funny Girl revival on Broadway, Lea—who's no stranger to the Broadway stage—showed her support.
Taking to social media last week, Beanie, 28, shared the exciting casting announcement, which seemed written in the stars.
"i went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true," she captioned her post, alongside a throwback photo of her fabulous costume.
It didn't take long for Beanie's friends and followers to celebrate her upcoming role, including the 34-year-old Glee alum, Debra Messing and several others.
"Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!!!" Lea responded, adding three star emojis.
"Oh my goodness this is amazing!" fellow Glee star Melissa Benoist replied, with Debra gushing, "I SCREAMED...I cannot imagine anything more perfect!"
Of course, Lea's comment particularly stood out among the rest as she previously expressed interest in joining the Funny Girl revival.
Gleeks might remember that Lea's character, Rachel Berry, on the beloved Fox series performed a cover of "Don't Rain on My Parade" in season one, then after graduation, went on to star in the Broadway revival.
Then, in April 2017, Lea once again opened up about her desire to work on Funny Girl during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. When asked by a fan if she might possibly participate in the musical after Ryan Murphy bought the rights, she replied, "I hope so, I really hope so."
"We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee, so it felt like a little soon," Lea added. "But I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."
Additionally, many took to Twitter to point out Lea's comment on Beanie's post and seemingly rained on Lea's parade of positivity.
The new production of Funny Girl is being directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer—who is best known for directing Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Spring Awakening, which Lea starred in. It will be the first time the musical returns to Broadway since Barbra Streisand originated the role in 1964.
It's clear Beanie is more than ready to take on the legendary role and perform for a live audience.
"It's safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family's backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true," Beanie previously said in a statement, per Deadline.
She added, "I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"
The Funny Girl revival is expected to make its big debut in spring 2022, with a Broadway theater to be announced.