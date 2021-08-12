See the Chilling First Trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story

Watch : Beanie Feldstein's Best Phone Call Ever From Ryan Murphy

The trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story just dropped and, suddenly, it's 1994 all over again.

In a matter of 90 seconds, Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Sarah Paulson, Edie Falco and more members of the ensemble cast manage to transport viewers back to the moment in time that made Monica Lewinsky, who is a producer on the series, a household name.

The trailer is just a small preview of what happened when President Bill Clinton has an affair with the White House intern. Front and center for it all is Linda Tripp, whose betrayal singlehandedly ignited a chain of events that would go down in history.

There are also glimpses of Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Annaleigh Ashford playing Paula Jones and Cobie Smulders in the role of controversial figure Ann Coulter. Falco is shown as an emotional Hillary Clinton too, serving as a reminder of the all-too-real ripple effects that Lewinsky and Clinton's affair, as well as the impeachment, had on the nation.