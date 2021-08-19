Britney Spears' Ex Jason Trawick Responds to Those Marriage Rumors

Watch : Was Britney Spears Secretly MARRIED to Jason Trawick in 2012?

It's another day, another drama—this time about Britney Spears and Jason Trawick.

After fans started wondering if the singer and her former fiancé secretly tied the knot and divorced years ago, Extra's Billy Bush texted Jason to get some answers. Now, it looks like the talent agent is shutting down the speculation.

"Jason Trawick says, 'I believe you would have known if I was married,'" Billy, who's friends with Jason, said while reading the response. "'But you would have made a perfect usher.'"

Eyebrows were raised following the Aug. 17 episode of the Stitcher podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, when hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray pointed to an account report filed by Britney's father and conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, and former co-conservator of her estate Andrew M. Wallet in Los Angeles court in 2013. Among the legal fees listed in the documents was a 2012 charge of $9,150 that was paid to the Law Offices of Alexandra Leichter for a "consultation dissolution of marriage." E! News also obtained the paperwork.