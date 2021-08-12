Jamie Spears Agrees to Step Down as Conservator of Britney Spears’ Estate

Watch : Britney Spears Wants Father "Immediately" Removed as Conservator

Britney Spears' father has decided to stand down.

Jamie Spears, 69, agreed to remove himself as conservator of her estate, a position he has held since her conservatorship began in 2008.

According to his Aug. 12 court filing obtained by E! News, Jamie's legal team says there are "no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears," but he will step aside "when the time is right" to avoid a "battle" with Britney.

"It is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," his response reads. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

It continues, "So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."