Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to numerous criminal charges in Los Angeles.
A grand jury indicted the disgraced movie mogul on March 15, after he was accused of sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents across nearly 10 years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced in a press release on July 21, when the indictment was unsealed.
Weinstein, who was extradited from New York to Los Angeles for the case, appeared in court on July 21 to make his plea. The 69-year-old producer pleaded not guilty to four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.
"Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
His crimes allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013 in the Los Angeles area.
He was charged with raping a woman at a hotel between September of 2004 and 2005. He allegedly raped a separate woman two different times at a Beverly Hills Hotel, in November 2009 and November 2010, per the District Attorney's office.
Additionally, Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting a third woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills in May 2010. Two more women accused Oscar winner of sexually assaulting them in 2013, in separate incidents.
The Los Angeles police, the Beverly Hills police and the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation are all investigating the case.
E! News has reached out to his lawyer for comment on the plea.
Last February, a jury in New York convicted Weinstein of two counts of criminal charges: rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.
The following month, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York
"We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice," District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said in a statement at the time. "We thank the survivors for their remarkable statements today and indescribable courage over the last two years... Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world."
Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, spoke to reporters after the sentencing, saying that the "number was obnoxious."
"Of course it's too harsh, that's ridiculous," she said in response to a question. "Harvey feels terrible. Of course he does. This is not an easy day. We hope that this sentence will speak to the appellate court in a way that will show that this has been unfair since the very beginning and here is just one thing that we can add to the list of things that did not show a fair, just and impartial trial."
His lawyers later filed an appeal in April 2021, arguing that he did not receive a fair trial due in part to a "grossly unqualified" juror and the media attention surrounding the case.