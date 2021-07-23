Get to Know the Athletes Representing the U.S. at the 2020 Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

The COVID tests have been administered, quarantines completed, myths about organizers discouraging sex by filling the Olympic Village with cardboard anti-sex beds debunked. It's time to let the games begin!

As the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics finally gets underway after a year-long delay and we all begin to memorize fun facts about, say, the super attractive oiled-up flag carrier from Tonga (guys, Taekwondo competitor Pita Taufatofua is back!), it's time to get to know some of the standout athletes that will be competing for the red, white and blue.

So we chatted with, Zoomed, emailed and dug deep into the histories of some of the 621 members of the U.S. team and uncovered everything you want to know. No, not split times or the potential point total of their best vault—that's why NBC Sports exists. We're talking the realllllly important stuff like the music they use to get pumped before they go for the gold and the super-indulgent meal they've got bookmarked for their post-Games celebration.