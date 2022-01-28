Allow These Movies and TV Shows To Get You in the Spirit for the Olympics

Watch : Cody Simpson Celebrates After Qualifying for 2021 Olympic Trials

The best of the best.

While we wait to watch the world's greatest athletes compete at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, we've decided to get in the spirit with some of our favorite movies about, well, sports. With the Winter Games just around the corner, kicking off next month, we find ourselves eager to watch Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, the dramatic retelling of Tonya Harding's rise and fall in the ice skating world.

Looking for a laugh? You could always watch Will Ferrell and Jon Heder in Blades of Glory, in which they play an unexpected ice skating pair.

Now, if you're missing the Summer Games, you could throw on Space Jam, which stars NBA superstar and former Olympic gold medalist Michael Jordan as he battles cartoon aliens. Oh, and there's even a sequel starring Lebron James.

You can always binge Make It or Break It, but it's unlikely that watching this show will let you do flips like Simone Biles. And don't forget, there are even biopics on some of our favorite Olympic athletes. So it's safe to say these films and TV shows will get you in the mood for the international sporting event.