Where Are Your Favorite Olympic Gymnasts Now?

Watch : Simone Biles Flips With Nabisco's "Snack Together Win Together"

Olympic gymnasts somehow have a special way of capturing the nation's heart, and this affection never quite goes away.

As the world gears up for the 2020 Tokyo Games, the Olympic Trials for women's gymnastics kicks off on Thursday, June 24, with Simone Biles and the rest of the U.S. hopefuls preparing to represent their country. Simone is already among the pantheon of greats in her sport and is likely to add to her success this summer, as she's on the cusp of becoming the most-decorated gymnast in history ahead of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23.

But before we find out which new moments will become classics, it's time to catch up with standouts from previous gymnastic teams for a quick dose of nostalgia.

Indeed, plenty of past displays continue to live on in fans' memories, including incredible performances courtesy of such stars as Mary Lou Retton, Kerri Strug, Shannon Miller, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson, Gabby Douglas and many more.