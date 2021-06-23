Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 6 Children Sport Matching Boss Baby Looks on the Red Carpet

Watch : Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's family meant business on the red carpet for the star's upcoming Boss Baby sequel.

On Tuesday, June 22, the proud parents brought all six of their children to the New York City premiere for The Boss Baby: Family Business, which can be seen in theaters and on Peacock starting Friday, July 2.

The best part of the family's red carpet appearance was that every member, kids included, was dressed as the popular animated franchise's title character, complete with black suit and matching necktie. Plus, some of the little ones went the extra mile with a briefcase and pair of dark shades, as can be seen in the below image.

Even little Eduardo, who Hilaria gave birth to in September 2020, and Lucia, who the couple welcomed by way of surrogate six months later, were in costume. Also dressed to the nines were Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 4; and Romeo, 3.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is a sequel to the Oscar-nominated 2017 animated film The Boss Baby, featuring Alec, 63, voicing an infant who thinks like a numbers-crunching CEO. Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow also reprise their voice roles from the original movie.