Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's Baby Boy Eduardo Suffers Allergic Reaction

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to share her and her husband Alec Baldwin's baby boy Eduardo's recent health scare.

Sharing a photo of herself in a blue surgical mask with Eduardo on her lap, she wrote, "We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don't know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don't have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn't matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare."

The yoga instructor also explained what the camera didn't show, writing, "This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok. I'm grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won't mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness."