There's a reason they say it takes a village.

Hard as you may try to find it, there's no guidebook filled with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should they be eating? Are they getting too much screen time? Am I even doing this right? (Spoiler: You are.) So, we're here to help. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks and hacks that are guaranteed to get you through every meltdown and milestone.

Welcome to E!'s Momologues.



Oftentimes, finding zen is no simple feat. And today, in these uncertain times, it's especially easy to get wrapped up in the chaos. While it's a feeling Hilaria Baldwin certainly understands well, the yoga guru has also learned to look for silver linings.

Along with husband Alec Baldwin, the 36-year-old escaped Manhattan in early March and headed to their secluded home in Amagansett, New York. There, their brood—Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months—have quickly adapted to country living, a mood booster for all. "I would say I definitely have my spirals," the Mom Brain podcast host exclusively tells E! News. "I'd be lying to say I don't. But, I look a the sun shining, the kids laughing and stuff like that. You can find the joy again."

Now, the pregnant star is sharing her tips for sparking joy, staying safe and sane.