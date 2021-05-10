Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Docuseries on Mental Health Gets Premiere Date

Watch : Oprah's Top 5 Most Iconic Interviews...So Far!

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's documentary series is about to debut!

The Me You Can't See, which was co-created and executive produced by the Duke of Sussex and the media mogul, is set to premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.

According to a May 10 press release, the multi-part series will feature Oprah and Harry guiding "honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles."

"Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty," Oprah said in the release. "Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

Several stars—including Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga, Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway, mental health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead—also participate in the series. In addition, the press release notes the producers worked with 14 accredited experts and organizations for The Me You Can't See. The series, it continues, aims to "destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."