Drew Barrymore Recalls Being a Third Wheel on Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' Date

Watch : Drew Barrymore Was Once Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron's Third Wheel

A long, long time ago, Drew Barrymore and an iconic Hollywood couple were all in this together.

"This" being a Kings of Leon concert. On The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, May 7, the actress interviewed Vanessa Hudgens remotely and recalled attending one of the rock band's shows with her and the star's then-boyfriend and High School Musical co-star, Zac Efron. In October 2008, it was reported that the couple and the now-TV host were among several celebs who watched Kings of Leon play the Los Angeles' Nokia Theater L.A. Live.

"I was just thinking about, back in the day, we went to a Kings of Leon concert together, you, me and Zac Efron," said Drew, 46. "And it was one of the funnest nights of my life."

Much like we're doing at this very second, Vanessa, 32, appears to picture the iconic three-way-date fondly in her head.

"Are you kidding me? It's like, still a story I tell to this day," the actress told Drew. "That was such a wild time. I remember being there and I was like, 'What's happening? This is so amazing.' You were so sweet."

Drew joked, "I was literally your and Zac's third wheel," adding, "It was so fun and you guys were so cute and cozy and I just had the best time."