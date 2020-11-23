Inside Vanessa Hudgens' Date Night With MLB Player Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is back in the dating game!

After sparking romance rumors with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma earlier this year, the actress appears to be moving on with a new man. E! News has learned Vanessa had dinner with MLB player Cole Tucker on Nov. 22 at Pace in Laurel Canyon, Calif.

"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

The eyewitness added that the pair held hands as they left the Italian restaurant together. Vanessa, 31, sported a black dress under a fuzzy grey coat for her night out. Meanwhile, Cole, 24, wore Nike sneakers, denim jeans, a matching sweater and beanie.

"Date night," Vanessa cryptically shared on Instagram this past weekend while holding a pink rose.