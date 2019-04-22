Vanessa Hudgens is taking a walk down memory lane, as she reflects on her relationship with Zac Efron.

While speaking on the Awards Chatter podcast, the 30-year-old Second Act actress reveals how "grateful" she is to have dated her High School Musical co-star, especially during a time when she was navigating her new-found fame.

"It started off really organically," she says of her relationship with the 31-year-old star. "I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time."

For her, she recalls the pressure after the success of High School Musical and how much it "blew up."

"It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it's just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."