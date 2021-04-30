Josh DuggarMother's DayBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

"Whatever Happened" to Mrs. Doubtfire Star Lisa Jakub? She Has the Best Response

Lisa Jakub, who played daughter Lydia in the 1993 classic Mrs. Doubtfire, had a witty answer when fans wanted to know what she’s been up to after retiring from acting.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 30, 2021 7:02 PMTags
MoviesCelebrities
Wake up and smell the coffee! A lot has happened since Mrs. Doubtfire premiered in 1993. But nearly 30 years later, fans are still wondering what the three child stars from the beloved comedy are doing these days. 

In fact, there appears to be mounting curiosity about Lisa Jakub, who portrayed Lydia alongside Robin Williams' titular nanny character. The celebrity site Nicky Swift published an article titled, "Whatever Happened to the Actor Who Plays Lydia in Mrs. Doubtfire?"

Well, Lisa has an answer. The actress, now 42 years old, tweeted a screenshot of the story, writing, "Well, ummm, I mean, a lot of stuff has happened since 1993 so you're gonna need to be more specific." 

Fans were eating up her sassy and clever response, with one answering the question by stating the obvious: "She became one of the most delightful Twitter follows..."

The world has seen a lot of change in three decades, and Lisa has accomplished quite a lot as well. After appearing in Mrs. Doubtfire, she portrayed Alicia in Independence Day (1996), Ally in On the Edge of Innocence (1997), Myra in A Walk on the Moon (1999) and, most recently, Tara in Double Frame (2000).

photos
Celebs Remember Robin Williams

After retiring from the big screen, she's turned to writing books as her creative outlet. 

In 2015, she published You Look Like That Girl: A Child Actor Stops Pretending and Finally Grows Up and followed it up with Not Just Me: Anxiety, Depression, and Learning to Embrace Your Weird in 2017.

Facebook

She now describes herself as an "Author/speaker/mental wellness advocate/retired actor" in her Twitter bio.

Keep scrolling to see what the rest of the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire is up to nowadays.

SNAP/Shutterstock
Remembering Mrs. Doubtfire

The beloved 1993 family film turned 25 in November 2018. The movie was one of the late Robin William's most celebrated films. Here's what happened to the cast.

Twentieth Century Fox; Getty Images
Robin Williams as Daniel Hillard / Euphegenia Doubtfire

The late actor's title role in the film was one of his most memorable and celebrated performances. He went on to star in films such as A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Bicentennial Man, and Good Will Hunting, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar. Williams died in 2014 at age 63. He is survived by his wife, Susan Schneider, and children Zachary Williams, Cody Williams and Zelda Rae Williams.

Twentieth Century Fox; Getty Images
Sally Field as Miranda Hillard

After Mrs. Doubtfire, the Oscar-winning actress, who played Robin Williams' character's ex in the film, went on to appear in movies such as Forrest Gump, Where the Heart Is, and The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. She also appeared on shows such as ER, Brothers & Sisters and recently, the miniseries Maniac. Fields has three sons from two previous marriages.

Twentieth Century Fox; Twitter
Lisa Jakub as Lydia Hillard

After Mrs. Doubtfire, the actress acted onscreen for a few more years until age 22, appearing in films such as Independence Day and the TV series Jack & Jill. She tweeted, "Acted for 8 more years, retired from acting, moved across the country, worked for non profits, married my best friend, went to college, wrote and published two books, became a yoga teacher and public speaker, raised four amazing dogs, and now I'm about to make a burrito."

Twentieth Century Fox; Getty Images
Matthew Lawrence as Chris Hillard

After Mrs. Doubtfire, the actor mainly appeared on TV shows, such as Blossom, which starred his brother Joey Lawrence, and Brotherly Love, which starred both Joey and their brother Andrew Lawrence. Lawrence went on to star on Boy Meets World and reunited with Joey onscreen for the show Melissa & Joey. In May 2018, Matthew got engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke after dating for one year. They tied the knot in May 2019.

Twentieth Century Fox; Getty Images
Mara Wilson as Natalie Hillard

The actress was 6 years old when Mrs. Doubtfire, her first onscreen project, was released. Over the next few years, she would appear in films such as Matilda and TV shows such as Melrose Place. In recent years, she has appeared on Comedy Central's Broad City and has also done voice work for animated shows such as BoJack Horseman and Big Hero 6: The Series. She has also focused on writing plays and screenplays and also released a memoir.

Twentieth Century Fox; Getty Images
Pierce Brosnan as Stuart "Stu" Dunmeyer

About two years after Mrs. Doubtfire was released, the actor made his debut as James Bond in GoldenEye. He would go on to play 007 in three more films. Also over the past few years, Brosnan appeared in movies such as Mamma Mia! and its sequel and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. The actor has four children from two marriages, and three grandchildren. In 2004, he lost a daughter to ovarian cancer, the same illness that claimed her mother and his first wife's life.

Twentieth Century Fox; Getty Images
Harvey Fierstein as Frank Hillard

Like co-star Lisa Jakub, the veteran performer, known for his gravelly voice, appeared in Independence Day and also went on to portray Yao in Mulan and star in movies such as Death to Smoochy and TV shows such as Nurse Jackie and The Good Wife, as well as the 2016 special Hairspray Live!, where he reprised his Tony-winning Broadway role of Edna Turnblad.

