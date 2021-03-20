Mrs. Doubtfire Director Sets the Record Straight About NC-17 Version of the Movie

Mrs. Doubtfire director Chris Columbus just revealed new details about the classic film.
Earlier this week, fans went wild after a viral tweet claimed that, because of Robin Williams' incomparable improv skills as the beloved British nanny, an NC-17 version of the 1993 movie exists. Mrs. Doubtfire hit theaters with a PG-13 rating.
However, the 62-year-old director set the record straight on the viral tweet on Friday, March 19.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chris explained that while there isn't an NC-17 cut, there are three different versions of Mrs. Doubtfire, which includes an R-rated cut.
"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes," the filmmaker told the magazine. "And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember."
Chris recalled that each of Robin's performances ranged from family-friendly jokes to more adult humor.
"He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film," Chris shared, adding, "I only [previously] used the phrase NC-17 as a joke. There could be no NC-17 version of the movie."
Now, the big question is: Can fans expect to see the other versions of the film?
"I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version," Chris explained. "The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."
As he further described, "I think that that would be the best approach. I'm very proud of the film... I'm in a good place with Mrs. Doubtfire, so there's really no reason to do the definitive cut. The definitive cut of Mrs. Doubtfire is out in the world right now."
