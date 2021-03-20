WATCH NOW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Season Premiere
Mrs. Doubtfire Director Sets the Record Straight About NC-17 Version of the Movie

Mrs. Doubtfire director Chris Columbus revealed there is a more adult version of the beloved classic. Find out what he had to say.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 20, 2021 6:29 PM
Watch: Robin Williams on His "Mrs. Doubtfire" Transformation

Mrs. Doubtfire director Chris Columbus just revealed new details about the classic film.

Earlier this week, fans went wild after a viral tweet claimed that, because of Robin Williams' incomparable improv skills as the beloved British nanny, an NC-17 version of the 1993 movie exists. Mrs. Doubtfire hit theaters with a PG-13 rating.

However, the 62-year-old director set the record straight on the viral tweet on Friday, March 19.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chris explained that while there isn't an NC-17 cut, there are three different versions of Mrs. Doubtfire, which includes an R-rated cut.

"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes," the filmmaker told the magazine. "And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember."

Movie Premieres: Red Carpets and Parties!

Chris recalled that each of Robin's performances ranged from family-friendly jokes to more adult humor.

"He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film," Chris shared, adding, "I only [previously] used the phrase NC-17 as a joke. There could be no NC-17 version of the movie."

Now, the big question is: Can fans expect to see the other versions of the film?

"I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version," Chris explained. "The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."

As he further described, "I think that that would be the best approach. I'm very proud of the film... I'm in a good place with Mrs. Doubtfire, so there's really no reason to do the definitive cut. The definitive cut of Mrs. Doubtfire is out in the world right now."

With that, get lost in the nostalgia of the blockbuster hit and find out what the Mrs. Doubtfire cast is up to now.

Remembering Mrs. Doubtfire

The beloved 1993 family film turned 25 in November 2018. The movie was one of the late Robin William's most celebrated films. Here's what happened to the cast.

Robin Williams as Daniel Hillard / Euphegenia Doubtfire

The late actor's title role in the film was one of his most memorable and celebrated performances. He went on to star in films such as A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Bicentennial Man, and Good Will Hunting, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar. Williams died in 2014 at age 63. He is survived by his wife, Susan Schneider, and children Zachary Williams, Cody Williams and Zelda Rae Williams.

Sally Field as Miranda Hillard

After Mrs. Doubtfire, the Oscar-winning actress, who played Robin Williams' character's ex in the film, went on to appear in movies such as Forrest Gump, Where the Heart Is, and The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. She also appeared on shows such as ER, Brothers & Sisters and recently, the miniseries Maniac. Fields has three sons from two previous marriages.

Lisa Jakub as Lydia Hillard

After Mrs. Doubtfire, the actress acted onscreen for a few more years until age 22, appearing in films such as Independence Day and the TV series Jack & Jill. She tweeted, "Acted for 8 more years, retired from acting, moved across the country, worked for non profits, married my best friend, went to college, wrote and published two books, became a yoga teacher and public speaker, raised four amazing dogs, and now I'm about to make a burrito."

Matthew Lawrence as Chris Hillard

After Mrs. Doubtfire, the actor mainly appeared on TV shows, such as Blossom, which starred his brother Joey Lawrence, and Brotherly Love, which starred both Joey and their brother Andrew Lawrence. Lawrence went on to star on Boy Meets World and reunited with Joey onscreen for the show Melissa & Joey. In May 2018, Matthew got engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke after dating for one year. They tied the knot in May 2019.

Mara Wilson as Natalie Hillard

The actress was 6 years old when Mrs. Doubtfire, her first onscreen project, was released. Over the next few years, she would appear in films such as Matilda and TV shows such as Melrose Place. In recent years, she has appeared on Comedy Central's Broad City and has also done voice work for animated shows such as BoJack Horseman and Big Hero 6: The Series. She has also focused on writing plays and screenplays and also released a memoir.

Pierce Brosnan as Stuart "Stu" Dunmeyer

About two years after Mrs. Doubtfire was released, the actor made his debut as James Bond in GoldenEye. He would go on to play 007 in three more films. Also over the past few years, Brosnan appeared in movies such as Mamma Mia! and its sequel and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. The actor has four children from two marriages, and three grandchildren. In 2004, he lost a daughter to ovarian cancer, the same illness that claimed her mother and his first wife's life.

Harvey Fierstein as Frank Hillard

Like co-star Lisa Jakub, the veteran performer, known for his gravelly voice, appeared in Independence Day and also went on to portray Yao in Mulan and star in movies such as Death to Smoochy and TV shows such as Nurse Jackie and The Good Wife, as well as the 2016 special Hairspray Live!, where he reprised his Tony-winning Broadway role of Edna Turnblad.

