Mrs. Doubtfire Director Sets the Record Straight About NC-17 Version of the Movie

Watch : Robin Williams on His "Mrs. Doubtfire" Transformation

Mrs. Doubtfire director Chris Columbus just revealed new details about the classic film.

Earlier this week, fans went wild after a viral tweet claimed that, because of Robin Williams' incomparable improv skills as the beloved British nanny, an NC-17 version of the 1993 movie exists. Mrs. Doubtfire hit theaters with a PG-13 rating.

However, the 62-year-old director set the record straight on the viral tweet on Friday, March 19.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chris explained that while there isn't an NC-17 cut, there are three different versions of Mrs. Doubtfire, which includes an R-rated cut.

"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes," the filmmaker told the magazine. "And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember."