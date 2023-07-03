Great Scott! 30 Secrets About Back to the Future Revealed

Watch : What Michael J. Fox Wants in the Next 30 Years

"Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads." But you will need a streaming account if you want to rewatch this iconic '80s flick.

Released in July 1985, Back to the Future went on to become the highest grossing film of the year, making over $389 million and going on to become a beloved movie franchise.

And in honor of the epic film, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, turning 38 (!) this year, we're hopping in the DeLorean, checking the plutonium levels and hitting 88 miles per hour to reveal some surprising secrets about the Robert Zemeckis-directed film franchise.

Like, the fact that another '80s star originally sported Marty McFly's Nike Mags before Fox took over several weeks into filming. (You can see the OG Marty in one scene, by the way!)

Plus, Lloyd originally passed on the chance to play Doc Brown, with a Jurassic Park actor nearly landing the iconic part before Lloyd changed his mind.