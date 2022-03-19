Back To The Future Legend Christopher Lloyd Is Joining the Star Wars Universe

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Christopher Lloyd is adding another legendary franchise to his resume.

The actor, most well known for playing Doc Brown in the Back To The Future trilogy, has been cast in season three of The Mandalorian, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details about his guest starring role on the Disney+ series are under wraps at the moment.

The Mandalorian has made a habit out of nabbing exciting—and sometimes surprising—guest stars. And they don't always stick around very long! In season two, Timothy Olyphant and Michael Biehn each appeared in one episode apiece.

Other guest stars who have popped up include Bill Burr, Amy Sedaris, Horatio Sanz, Carl Weathers, Ming-Na Wen and Jake Cannavale. Both Weathers and Olyphant received Guest Actor Emmy nominations for their work on season two.

The Mandalorian, currently filming its third season in California, was the first live-action series set in the Star Wars universe. It began five years after the events of the 1983 film Return of the Jedi. Pedro Pascal stars as the titular Mandalorian.