Great Scott! Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Just Had a Back to the Future Reunion

You didn't time travel in the DeLorean.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd just had a Back to the Future reunion. The Marty McFly and Doc Brown stars gave fans the ultimate blast from the past at Awesome Con 2021 in Washington D.C. on Aug. 22.

"Back to back," Fox, 60, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself sitting in a golf cart with Lloyd, 82, at the convention. "#backtothefuture."

And no matter what decade they're in, the co-stars always seem to have a ball. As Lloyd wrote in the comments section, "Best of times."

This isn't Fox and Lloyd's only recent reunion. The actors also came together at a poker tournament benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation last year.

It's been 36 years since Back to the Future debuted, with the film premiering in 1985. In addition to Fox and Lloyd, the movie also starred Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson and Claudia Wells.