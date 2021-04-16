Jennifer Lopez Likes Powerful Quote on Relationships After Alex Rodriguez Breakup

Jennifer Lopez's social media activity is raising eyebrows.
On April 15, the actress and singer took to Instagram and liked a post shared by Reuben Holmes, a.k.a. r.h. Sin, that featured one of his quotes. "Don't make her think you care," it read, "when you have never given a f--k about her."
Alongside the image, Holmes wrote a message to his followers. "Don't let them manipulate you," he stated before linking to his new book She Fits Inside These Words. "How many times have you been told 'I love you' by someone who has continued to treat you like s--t?"
It wasn't long before followers noticed Lopez had tapped the heart icon.
The social media move took place on the same day Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced they've called off their engagement.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a statement to E! News. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
J.Lo, who shares twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and A-Rod, who shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, made it clear they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."
"Out of respect for them," they continued, "the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
A source close to the former couple said Lopez "is feeling at peace with the breakup."
"Once her trust is broken, there's no turning around," an insider close to Lopez added. "She feels good about her decision because she knows A-Rod will still be in her life—just in a different capacity."
News of the ended engagement came about one month after rumors of a split first surfaced. At the time, Rodriguez and Lopez slammed the speculation but acknowledged they were "working through some things." They were seen packing on the PDA in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her movie Shotgun Wedding, a few days later, and source close to the duo told E! News "things between the two of them are heading in the right direction."
"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," another insider told E! News. "She is already moving forward with him."
And even though the two have since called it quits, another source close to the Hustlers star suggested the former baseball pro would like to reconcile. In fact, Rodriguez posted pictures from over the course of their relationship on Instagram Stories just hours before the breakup announcement.
"He is respecting her wishes right now but has high hopes they will get back together," the insider close to Lopez said. "He's doing anything in his power to make J.LO happy."